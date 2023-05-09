eric stelly Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring Eric Stelly: Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

Honoring the Life of Eric Stelly: A Legacy of Fulfillment

Eric Stelly: A Life of Purpose and Passion

Introduction

Eric Stelly was a man who lived his life with purpose and passion. He was a social worker who dedicated his career to helping children and families in need. He was a devoted husband, father, and member of his community. Eric’s life was cut short in a tragic car accident in 2019, but his legacy lives on. In this article, we will explore Eric’s life and the impact he had on those around him.

Early Life and Education

Eric Stelly was born and raised in a small town in Louisiana. He was the youngest of six children, and his family struggled financially. Despite the challenges he faced growing up, Eric was determined to succeed. He learned the value of hard work and perseverance from his parents, who instilled in him a strong work ethic.

Eric attended Louisiana State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in social work. He was passionate about helping others, and he knew that social work was the career path for him.

Career in Social Work

After graduation, Eric began working as a caseworker for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. He quickly became known for his dedication and compassion, and he was soon promoted to a supervisory position.

Throughout his career, Eric worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the children and families he served. He was a strong advocate for his clients, and he always went above and beyond to ensure that they received the support they needed. Eric was also a mentor to many of his colleagues, and he inspired them to be the best they could be.

Community Involvement

Outside of work, Eric was a devoted husband and father. He met his wife, Lisa, while they were both attending LSU, and they were married for over 30 years. They had two children, a son and a daughter, who Eric adored. He loved spending time with his family, and he was always there to support them in any way he could.

Eric was also an active member of his community. He volunteered his time and resources to various organizations, including the local food bank and homeless shelter. He was a regular at his church, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday school. Eric was a man of faith, and he lived his life according to his beliefs.

Legacy

Tragically, Eric’s life was cut short in a car accident in 2019. He was only 55 years old. His sudden death was a shock to his family, friends, and colleagues, who had all been touched by his kindness and generosity.

Despite the sadness and grief that Eric’s passing brought, his legacy lives on. His impact on the lives of those he touched will never be forgotten. Eric Stelly was a man who lived his life with purpose and passion, and he made the world a better place because of it. He will be dearly missed, but his memory will continue to inspire and motivate those who knew him.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eric Stelly was a remarkable man who lived his life with purpose and passion. He was a social worker who dedicated his career to helping children and families in need. He was a devoted husband, father, and member of his community. Eric’s legacy lives on, and his memory will continue to inspire and motivate those who knew him.