Erica Watson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Actress, Comedian Erica Watson has Died.

Actress, Comedian Erica Watson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 28. 2021.

The International Fuller Woman Network 2h · It is with heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Actress, Comedian Erica Watson. She was a one woman force that brought immeasurable light and love to every event she hosted for us. She was our sister, our friend. Please lift her family in prayer.

Daily Venus Diva

We are saddened by the news of Erica Watson passing. Not only was she a supporter that graced our virtual cover several times, she was a friend, a cheerleader and an advocate for all things plus. Her passion for life, humor and genuine spirit will be missed, but her bold personality lives on in everyone that she came into contact with.

We love you girl!.

Precious Zana’p Mohammed

We have sooo many pictures so many more videos. And a great deal of moments.. Erica Watson been in my family way before I was born. Sis seen me as a baby and as I got older we became close. She believed in my ideas that no one else thought I could do. She built me behind the scenes.. I really can’t believe I’m writing this.. we shared some deep secrets with each other that’s I will hold with me forever.. I’m going to miss our random nights meeting up at barito house getting our favorite barito and our large fruit punch talking crying and brainstorming . We always had each other cracking up laughing. I wish I didn’t have to write this E.. you will forever live on in my heart. Thank you for all you have done for me and others.. thank you for just being you!!!!!!!!! I love you big sis.. I found this interview on my laptop. I’m m so happy I got it.