Erich Zawinul Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Erich Zawinul has Died.
Erich Zawinul has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Sad to hear of the death of Erich Zawinul, son of Joe and rightly not ashamed of it, such a bubbly character who could turn any phone call into an event. Got to know him in the 90s/00s when he promoted a Marianne Faithfull gig and he got me an interview. Hard to imagine he's gone
— Robert Rotifer (@robertrotifer) February 12, 2021
