ERICK ORTIZ Death -Dead – Obituary :ERICK ORTIZ, 52 of Houston, Texas died of COVID on Dec. 6.

ERICK ORTIZ, 52 of Houston, Texas died of COVID on Dec. 6.
He was a high school chemistry teacher.
"It's been heartbreaking. This has broken the whole family."https://t.co/f2iwZZaldE
— FacesOfCOVID (@FacesOfCOVID) December 15, 2020
