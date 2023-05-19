Erie Convenience Store Shooting: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested in Jalen Reiger-Williams’ Obituary

Jalen Reiger-Williams Obituary

Jalen Reiger-Williams, 23, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 5, 2021. He was born on October 11, 1997, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to parents Marcus Williams and Tasha Reiger.

Jalen was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and attended Penn State Behrend. He was passionate about music and was an aspiring rapper. Jalen was known for his infectious smile and outgoing personality. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others.

Jalen is survived by his parents, Marcus Williams and Tasha Reiger, his siblings, Jasmine Williams and Jaxon Reiger, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Man arrested in connection with convenience store shooting

On May 6, 2021, Erie Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting at the convenience store on West 18th Street that resulted in the death of Jalen Reiger-Williams. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Samuel Brown, was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Brown and Reiger-Williams had a verbal altercation inside the convenience store that escalated into a physical altercation outside. Brown then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Reiger-Williams multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Brown has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms offenses. He is being held at the Erie County Prison without bond.

Victim identified in convenience store shooting

Jalen Reiger-Williams has been identified as the victim in the convenience store shooting that occurred on May 5, 2021. The shooting took place outside of the convenience store on West 18th Street in Erie, Pennsylvania.

According to witnesses, Reiger-Williams and the suspect, Samuel Brown, had a verbal altercation inside the store that turned physical outside. Brown then pulled out a gun and shot Reiger-Williams multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Reiger-Williams was rushed to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. He was 23 years old.

Friends and family members of Reiger-Williams have expressed their shock and sadness at his untimely death. They describe him as a kind and caring person who had a bright future ahead of him.

The community has come together to support Reiger-Williams’ family during this difficult time. A candlelight vigil was held in his honor, and a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help with funeral expenses.

In memory of Jalen Reiger-Williams

Jalen Reiger-Williams will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the community. He was a talented musician, a loving son and brother, and a kind-hearted person who always put others first.

His passing is a tragic loss, but his memory will live on through the love and support of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Jalen.

