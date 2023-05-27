Erie Shooting: Torrance A. Norris Held for Court on Homicide Charges

Torrance A. Norris : Erie shooting suspect Torrance A. Norris held for court on criminal homicide charges

During the preliminary hearing for Erie homicide suspect Torrance A. Norris, a friend testified that he disposed of a pile of clothing and a handgun that Norris had left on the floor of his apartment after changing out of them on the morning of March 18. The friend threw the clothing in the garbage and put the gun under the stairs before retrieving it the next day and discarding it in a wooded area elsewhere in Erie. Police later recovered the clothing, which they believe Norris was wearing when he allegedly fatally shot Naim Jahace Bayete, 21. The suspected murder weapon was never found. Norris was held for court on criminal homicide and other charges. Surveillance video shown during the hearing captured the shooting and showed Norris parking an SUV on a side street and hiding between two houses before firing shots at Bayete’s vehicle, which eventually struck a tree. Bayete died from multiple gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, although police obtained surveillance footage from the Speed Check gas station, which showed Norris and Bayete having words shortly before the shooting.

News Source : , Erie Times-News

