Erie woman charged in fatal shooting of Rhonda Glover in November 2021 testifies about involvement of co-defendants

Rhonda Glover : Erie woman charged in fatal shooting of Rhonda Glover testifies about motive involving stolen property

On Wednesday, Aiyanna R. Atkinson, an Erie woman charged with two others in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Rhonda Glover in November 2021, testified that she had hired her co-defendants to help her with stolen and damaged property. Atkinson claimed that after a former boyfriend had stolen an iPad and other items from her, she told her cousins, Darryl R. Gates and Javon R. Cason, about it. She suggested they consider robbing her ex-boyfriend if he didn’t turn over the property or money. Atkinson then drove them to the residence where her ex-boyfriend was staying with Glover. Later, Gates, armed with a gun given to him by Cason, shot Glover, who died of a gunshot wound to the head. Atkinson, Gates, and Cason remain in prison without bond, with Cason being held for court on all charges, including homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

News Source : Tim Hahn

