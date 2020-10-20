Erin Lynch Fender Death – Dead : Erin Lynch Fender Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

October 20, 2020
Erin Lynch Fender Death – Dead : Erin Lynch Fender Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Erin Lynch Fender has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

” Rutgers Gymnastics on Twitter: “Rutgers remembers Erin Lynch Fender, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. A letterwinner from 2003-06, Erin’s memory will forever be honored by the RU Gymnastics family. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

