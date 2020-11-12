Erin Paul Death-Dead  / Obituary :  Erin Paul may have passed away,

Death-Dead / Obituary :
This is a developing story that Erin Paul may have passed away, according to some statement posted on social media on November 12. 2020.
Hello everyone, just wanted to share with those who knew Erin Paul, there are several posts on her page indicating that she has passed away.
We have not been able to verify this story and therefore can not say for sure that the above mentioned individual is dead. This is a developing story.
This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death.
This is Not an Obituary
Comments and Reactions
This is so sad. When I think of Erin, all I can see is her big smile! She was very friendly and sweet. My heart goes out to her family.
Gennifer Van De Haar wrote
Erin and I were cheerleaders together – she was so full of life! This is so sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family.
Christine McCaw wrote
Oh my dear! So so very sad! My heart breaks for Erin’s daughter and extended family… ❤️
Barry Davis wrote
Hi everyone. Still no details other than it was sudden and she was found by a neighbour. I will pass along more as I get it. So sad. She was always so full of life. She has a teenage daughter who’s a very talented singer. She was so proud of all her daughter was accomplishing.
Derek Wylie wrote
Very sorry to hear of this.. I remember her to be a very nice person. My Condolences to her family, horrible news
Heather Strong-Lavalley wrote
This is so sad. Way to early. My condolences to her daughter whom she cherished more than anything. RIP Erin.
