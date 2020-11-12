Erin Paul Death-Dead  / Obituary :  Erin Paul may have passed away,

This is so sad. When I think of Erin, all I can see is her big smile! She was very friendly and sweet. My heart goes out to her family.

Gennifer Van De Haar wrote

Erin and I were cheerleaders together – she was so full of life! This is so sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family.

Christine McCaw wrote

Oh my dear! So so very sad! My heart breaks for Erin’s daughter and extended family… ❤️

Barry Davis wrote

Hi everyone. Still no details other than it was sudden and she was found by a neighbour. I will pass along more as I get it. So sad. She was always so full of life. She has a teenage daughter who’s a very talented singer. She was so proud of all her daughter was accomplishing.

Derek Wylie wrote

Very sorry to hear of this.. I remember her to be a very nice person. My Condolences to her family, horrible news

Heather Strong-Lavalley wrote

This is so sad. Way to early. My condolences to her daughter whom she cherished more than anything. RIP Erin.