“Erin Ryan husband Joshua Rothenberger”: Erin Ryan: A Bio on Her Age, Wedding, Husband Joshua Rothenberger, Family, and Net Worth

Introduction

Erin Ryan is a talented television producer, writer, and comedian who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her work as a writer and producer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. In this article, we will delve into Erin Ryan’s net worth, bio, age, wedding, husband Joshua Rothenberger, and family.

Erin Ryan Bio and Age

Erin Ryan was born on March 5, 1985, in San Francisco, California. She is 36 years old as of 2021. Erin is of Irish descent and grew up in a Catholic household. She attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she graduated with a degree in Political Science.

Erin started her career as a political journalist, covering local news stories in the San Francisco Bay Area. She later moved to Los Angeles, where she began working as a comedy writer and producer.

Erin Ryan Net Worth

Erin Ryan’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned most of her wealth from her work as a writer and producer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Erin has also worked on other popular shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Lights Out with David Spade, and The Rundown with Robin Thede.

Erin Ryan Wedding and Husband Joshua Rothenberger

Erin Ryan is married to her husband, Joshua Rothenberger. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in September 2018, surrounded by family and friends. Joshua Rothenberger is a lawyer and political consultant who has worked on several political campaigns.

Erin and Joshua met in 2014 while working on a political campaign in California. They dated for four years before getting engaged in 2018. The couple is known for their love of travel and often shares pictures of their adventures on social media.

Erin Ryan Family

Erin Ryan comes from a close-knit family. She has a younger sister named Megan Ryan, who is also a writer and producer. Erin’s parents are both retired, and they currently reside in San Francisco.

Erin is known for her strong feminist views and often writes about women’s issues in her work. She has spoken openly about the challenges that women face in the entertainment industry and is committed to promoting gender equality.

Conclusion

Erin Ryan is a talented writer and producer who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Her work on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has earned her critical acclaim and a loyal following of fans. Erin is also known for her strong commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s issues. With her talent and passion, Erin Ryan is sure to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come.

