Erin Wall Death – Dead :  Erin Wall  Obituary : Canadian Soprano Dies at 44, Cause of Death Unknown.

Canadian soprano Erin Wall has died at the age of 44. She had been living with cancer since 2018.

Born to American parents — both musicians — in Calgary, Erin studied as a child at the Vancouver Academy of Music, and sang in choirs. She earned a Bachelor of Music from the Western Washington University — where she was recognized with a Distinguished Alumni Award in 2010 — and a Masters in vocal performance from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston, Texas, according to a statement posted online on October 9. 2020.