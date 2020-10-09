Erin Wall Death – Dead : Erin Wall Obituary : Canadian Soprano Dies at 44, Cause of Death Unknown.
Canadian soprano Erin Wall has died at the age of 44. She had been living with cancer since 2018.
Born to American parents — both musicians — in Calgary, Erin studied as a child at the Vancouver Academy of Music, and sang in choirs. She earned a Bachelor of Music from the Western Washington University — where she was recognized with a Distinguished Alumni Award in 2010 — and a Masters in vocal performance from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston, Texas, according to a statement posted online on October 9. 2020.
So saddened to learn of the passing of Erin Wall. What incredible stamina and resilience she always displayed. One of the most energetic and positive people. An amazing colleague. One of the best. We’ll all miss you. Here she is as I remember her @MetOpera Britten:Dream. pic.twitter.com/6fKbVqOXSB
— (@iestyn_davies) October 9, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
The CBSO family are deeply saddened to hear that the soprano Erin Wall has died at the cruelly young age of 44.
Erin sang many times with us, including the memorable 50th anniversary War Requiem from Coventry, and most recently she led the line in Mahler 8 in January.
RIP Erin pic.twitter.com/rYDdISR8KK
— CBSO (@TheCBSO) October 9, 2020
HP Vocal wrote
With heavy hearts, we share news of the untimely death of Erin Wall. To carry on the legacy of this most talented, warm, courageous, funny and beautiful lady, her family is establishing the Erin Wall Tribute Fund at Canadian Opera Company. Details of how to donate to follow
This has shocked me so much. A superb singer leaves us far, far too soon. RIP Erin Wall. https://t.co/wn6WJvlhsD
— Mark Valencia ✍ (@MarkValencia) October 9, 2020
Dearest @erinwallatwork I can’t believe this has happened. You were one of the kindest colleagues I ever had the pleasure to work with,the countess to just first Cherubino, my professional debut @bay_staatsoper may you Rest In Peace #erinwall https://t.co/aI7S9fht7L
— Tara Erraught (@TaraErraught) October 9, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.