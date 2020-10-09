Erin Wall Death – Dead :  Erin Wall  Obituary : Canadian Soprano Dies at 44, Cause of Death Unknown.

Canadian soprano Erin Wall has died at the age of 44. She had been living with cancer since 2018.

Born to American parents — both musicians — in Calgary, Erin studied as a child at the Vancouver Academy of Music, and sang in choirs. She earned a Bachelor of Music from the Western Washington University — where she was recognized with a Distinguished Alumni Award in 2010 — and a Masters in vocal performance from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston, Texas, according to a statement posted online on October 9.  2020.

 

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

HP Vocal wrote
With heavy hearts, we share news of the untimely death of Erin Wall. To carry on the legacy of this most talented, warm, courageous, funny and beautiful lady, her family is establishing the Erin Wall Tribute Fund at Canadian Opera Company. Details of how to donate to follow

