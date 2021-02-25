Erineo Maliksi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Cavite Governor Erineo “Ayong” Maliksi has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @gmanews: Former Cavite Governor Erineo “Ayong” Maliksi has died, his son Emmanuel said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night. He was 82. https://bit.ly/3bE1gDV

