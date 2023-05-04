Erling Haaland : Erling Haaland breaks record as Manchester City takes back PL title lead

Erling Haaland Breaks Premier League Record for Goals in a Single Season as Manchester City Defeat West Ham 3-0

Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League table with a convincing 3-0 victory over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The win puts City on 79 points, one point ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand, making it their title to lose.

The game was dominated by Manchester City’s relentless possession and pressure, with West Ham’s defense, particularly Angelo Ogbonna, defending desperately throughout the first half. However, their resistance was eventually broken in the 50th minute by Nathan Ake, who applied a thunderous header to Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick to make it 1-0.

History was then made in the 71st minute when Erling Haaland scored his 35th Premier League goal of the season, breaking the record for the most goals in a single season. Jack Grealish dribbled through West Ham’s midfield and slotted a perfectly timed through ball to Haaland, who dinked it over the goalkeeper to become the new record holder.

Phil Foden then added goal number three to seal the victory for City in the 85th minute with a deflected strike.

Haaland’s record-breaking goal was the highlight of the game, with the Norwegian striker having an incredible debut season in the Premier League. Alongside him, Rodri, John Stones, and Jack Grealish have also been in excellent form over the past few weeks.

West Ham had some busy and electric attackers in Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, but they were unable to create any real threat to City’s defense. Lukasz Fabianski, the veteran goalkeeper, had to be in top form to keep the scoreline respectable.

Manchester City’s quest for a third consecutive Premier League title continues on Saturday when they host relegation-threatened Leeds United at the Etihad. West Ham will host Manchester United at London Stadium on Sunday.

In conclusion, Manchester City’s dominance was on full display in their victory over West Ham, with Haaland’s record-breaking goal being the icing on the cake. City will look to continue their winning run as they push for a third straight Premier League title, while West Ham will be hoping to secure their safety in the remaining four games of the season.

News Source : Andy Edwards

Source Link :Manchester City back in PL title lead as Erling Haaland breaks record/