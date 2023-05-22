“Ernest Hall Baltimore shooting” today : Teenager Arrested for Baltimore Mass Shooting that Claimed the Life of Boxer Ernest Hall a Month Ago

Teenager Arrested for Month-Old Baltimore Mass Shooting that Claimed the Life of Boxer Ernest Hall today 2023.

Boxer Ernest Hall was killed in a mass shooting in Baltimore just ahead of his junior featherweight bout. The incident led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who has been charged with first-degree murder and other violations. Following Hall’s death, a charity boxing match was held in his memory and his family is starting a trust fund for his children. Hall had started boxing after his brother was shot dead in 2016.

News Source : Abhishek Nambiar

