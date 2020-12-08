Ernest Hopson Death -Dead – Obituary : Fort Bend ISD’s long-time athletic director Ernest “Buddy” Hopson has Died .

Ernest Hopson Death -Dead – Obituary : Fort Bend ISD’s long-time athletic director Ernest “Buddy” Hopson has Died .

Fort Bend ISD’s long-time athletic director Ernest “Buddy” Hopson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Fort Bend ISD @FortBendISD Our District is saddened to hear of the passing of Fort Bend ISD’s long-time athletic director and namesake of the Buddy Hopson Field House, Ernest “Buddy” Hopson. Mr. Hopson came to Fort Bend ISD in 1963 as an assistant coach and teacher at Dulles High School and finished out

