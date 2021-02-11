Ernesto Hernandez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former West Phoenix Constable Ernesto “ET” Hernandez has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
former West Phoenix Constable Ernesto “ET” Hernandez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Saddened to hear of the passing of former West Phoenix Constable Ernesto "ET" Hernandez; dedicated to his family and his community by serving on the Phoenix Union and the Isaac School Districts, along with other community organizations. He was gentleman with a big heart. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TjUEhemuxF
— Supervisor Steve Gallardo (@Steve_Gallardo) February 11, 2021
