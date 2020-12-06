Ernie Baptista Death -Dead – Obituary : Ernie Baptista has Died .
Ernie Baptista has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Despite the sunshine, I woke up today to a darker world knowing that our beloved Ernie Baptista passed away yesterday. My treasurer in every race, a wise advisor, a constant friend, a fun, funny, beyond-intelligent and unique man. I hope they allow cigars in heaven.
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 6, 2020
Sheldon Whitehouse @SenWhitehouse Despite the sunshine, I woke up today to a darker world knowing that our beloved Ernie Baptista passed away yesterday. My treasurer in every race, a wise advisor, a constant friend, a fun, funny, beyond-intelligent and unique man. I hope they allow cigars in heaven.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.