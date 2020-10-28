Ernie Finocchio Death – Dead : Ernie Finocchio Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Ernie Finocchio has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
“Alana Cerrone ABC6 on Twitter: “We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ernie “Doc” Finocchio. He lit up every Tuesday here at @abc6 with RISPCA’s “Pick of the Litter”, before his retirement last year. In true Rhode Island fashion, he is a distant cousin of mine, too, but more than that…”
We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ernie "Doc" Finocchio. He lit up every Tuesday here at @abc6 with RISPCA's "Pick of the Litter", before his retirement last year. In true Rhode Island fashion, he is a distant cousin of mine, too, but more than that…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/SQAxJTSLlQ
— Alana Cerrone ABC6 (@ACerroneABC6) October 27, 2020
Tributes
