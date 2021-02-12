Ernie Simpson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ernie Simpson has Died.

Melinda’s Memorial 20h · We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ernie Simpson, a graduate of SVHS Class of 97. Ernie was a wonderful man with a big heart and we will miss him dearly. Lots of memories with the big guy over the years, please feel free to share some below if you’d like. Please keep his mother and the rest of their family in your prayers. E-train has left some pretty big shoes to fill. xoxo *SVHS will join Clay County schools to show our love to Ernie by leaving the football stadium lights on tonight from 6pm-12am. He spent a lot of time on that field during our time in school, what a wonderful way to honor him.* 107107 16 Comments 7 Shares Like Comment Share

Tim Bonebrake

I worked with Ernie at Paradise Pizza in the mid to late 90s. He would always make an announcement when we would work together. He would say in a loud speaker sports announcing voice “he is number 97 in our programs but number 1 in our hearts, lets hear it for touchdown timmy b bonebrake!”. We were all like family at paradise and all had fun working there.

Everyone loved Ernie! He will be greatly missed by all! Love to everyone and especially his family. Sorry for the loss of a Great soul like Ern.

Rob McMullen

He was a great guy. Spent many nights at the old 7th street gym with him and others. He will be missed.

Christena Ellen Doan

Soo sad- he always had the biggest smile ear to ear and a the shiniest bald! We shared lots of laughs. Gone way to soon.