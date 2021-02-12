Ernie Simpson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ernie Simpson has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Ernie Simpson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

North Vermillion Junior Senior High School 3h · So sad to hear about the loss of one of my good friends, Ernie Simpson. As a young coach, I was able to coach him in 6th-grade football camp and then again in high school. After he graduated from college, I talked him into being one of my assistant football coaches at NV, Then a few years later I was able to be one of his assistant coaches at NV. He brought a lot to North Vermillion from our character education to just being a good mentor to our kids. He will be missed. North Vermillion had our football lights on from 7 pm until midnight last night remembering one of our family members gone too soon.

Melinda’s Memorial

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ernie Simpson, a graduate of SVHS Class of 97. Ernie was a wonderful man with a big heart and we will miss him dearly. Lots of memories with the big guy over the years, please feel free to share some below if you’d like. Please keep his mother and the rest of their family in your prayers. ❤️ E-train has left some pretty big shoes to fill. xoxo

*SVHS will join Clay County schools to show our love to Ernie by leaving the football stadium lights on tonight from 6pm-12am. He spent a lot of time on that field during our time in school, what a wonderful way to honor him.*

Molly Lumsdon

Many prayers for his family and friends…..He was such a kind man to students and staff….no matter what they might have done. You will be missed.

Harolyn Brown Franklin

So sorry to hear this. Sending prayers to his family. He was a great guy.

Brooke Swinford

Such a great guy! Praying for his family and friends!

Beth Webster Cox

He ALWAYS had a smile on his face! Such a great guy and always so kind.

Tim Bonebrake

I worked with Ernie at Paradise Pizza in the mid to late 90s. He would always make an announcement when we would work together. He would say in a loud speaker sports announcing voice “he is number 97 in our programs but number 1 in our hearts, lets hear it for touchdown timmy b bonebrake!”. We were all like family at paradise and all had fun working there.

Everyone loved Ernie! He will be greatly missed by all! Love to everyone and especially his family. Sorry for the loss of a Great soul like Ern.