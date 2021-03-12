Ertem Göreç Death – Obituary : RT @kenan_sharpe: Turkish director & screenwriter Ertem Göreç has passed away. He is best known for socialist realist films …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @kenan_sharpe: Turkish director & screenwriter Ertem Göreç has passed away. He is best known for socialist realist films like “Otobüs Yolcuları” and “Karanlıkta Uyananlar.” I wrote about the latter film (both problematic and magisterial). in an upcoming article on art during the Turkish 1960s. https://twitter.com/altyazidergisi/status/1370333508816756740



