“Ertugrul Ghazi lifestyle”: The Lifestyle, House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, and Biography of Engin Altan Duzyatan, also known as Ertugrul Ghazi

Engin Altan Duzyatan, famously known as Ertugrul Ghazi, is a popular Turkish actor. He is best known for his role as Ertugrul Bey in the historical drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul (Resurrection Ertugrul). The show gained a massive following worldwide, making Engin Altan Duzyatan a household name. In this article, we will take a closer look at his lifestyle, house, cars, family, net worth, and biography.

Early Life

Engin Altan Duzyatan was born on July 26, 1979, in Izmir, Turkey. He was raised in a family of artists, with his mother being an actress and his father a theatre actor. Engin attended Dokuz Eylul University, where he studied theatre. He started his acting career in 2001, and since then, he has appeared in numerous films and TV shows.

Career

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s breakthrough role was in the historical drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. He played the lead role of Ertugrul Bey, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The show was a massive success both in Turkey and worldwide. It aired in more than 60 countries, including Pakistan, where it became a cultural phenomenon.

Engin Altan Duzyatan has also appeared in several films, including Romantik Komedi, New York’ta Beş Minare, and Anadolu Kartalları. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Best Actor award at the 18th Sadri Alışık Awards.

Lifestyle

Engin Altan Duzyatan is known for his simple and humble lifestyle. He is not active on social media and prefers to keep his personal life private. However, he is passionate about fitness and regularly works out to stay in shape.

House

Engin Altan Duzyatan lives in a luxurious house in Istanbul, Turkey. The house has a modern design and is located in a posh neighborhood. It has several bedrooms, a spacious living room, a home theater, and a gym. The house also has a beautiful garden, where Engin spends time with his family.

Cars

Engin Altan Duzyatan is a car enthusiast and owns several luxury cars. He has been spotted driving a Porsche Cayenne, a BMW X6, and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. He reportedly also owns a Lamborghini Huracan.

Family

Engin Altan Duzyatan is married to Neslihan Alkoclar, a Turkish actress. The couple got married in 2014 and has two children, a son named Emir and a daughter named Alara. Engin is very close to his family and often shares pictures of them on his social media accounts.

Net Worth

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. The majority of his wealth comes from his successful acting career. He also earns money through brand endorsements and sponsorships.

Biography

Name: Engin Altan Duzyatan

Date of Birth: July 26, 1979

Place of Birth: Izmir, Turkey

Height: 1.84 m

Spouse: Neslihan Alkoclar

Children: Emir and Alara

Occupation: Actor

Famous for: Playing Ertugrul Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul

Net Worth: $5 million

Conclusion

Engin Altan Duzyatan is one of Turkey’s most popular actors, thanks to his role as Ertugrul Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul. He is known for his simple and humble lifestyle and his passion for fitness and luxury cars. Engin is also a family man and is married to Turkish actress Neslihan Alkoclar. His net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, and he continues to be a prominent figure in the Turkish entertainment industry.

