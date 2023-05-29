Escape of Lee and Gillespie from Ohio Prison investigated, 4 employees on leave

Lee : Escape of Lee and Gillespie from Ohio prison

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC), Lee and Gillespie managed to flee the prison by hiding in a dumpster. ODRC is currently conducting an internal investigation into the incident, and has placed one major and three correction officers on paid administrative leave. As the investigation progresses, additional employees may also be placed on leave, but it is currently unknown whether any of them will be terminated.

Body pulled from Ohio River identified as escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie

News Source : Molly Schramm

