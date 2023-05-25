“escaped Ohio inmate search” today : Ohio authorities are actively pursuing an escaped inmate.

Ohio authorities on the hunt for runaway prisoner today 2023.

Two escaped inmates from Lima, Ohio are being sought by police in a nationwide manhunt that has now reached the Tri-State. One of the suspects has been found and apprehended, but Bradley Gillespie is still at large. The U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Gillespie is considered dangerous and may be armed. Residents in the area are being advised to keep their doors locked and call 911 if they spot him.

Read Full story : Police actively searching for escaped Ohio inmate /

News Source : Olivia Pollard,Aaron Chatman,Seth Austin

Ohio inmate escape search Police pursuit of escaped inmate Manhunt for Ohio fugitive Escaped prisoner search efforts Law enforcement pursuit of Ohio escapee