“Escaped Ohio inmate search” today : Ohio inmate at large as police conduct search efforts

Posted on May 24, 2023

Ohio authorities on the hunt for escaped prisoner today 2023.
Two escaped inmates from Lima, Ohio, have been located in a stolen vehicle in Henderson, Kentucky. One of the suspects, James Lee, was apprehended, but Bradley Gillespie is still at large. Henderson Police have set up a perimeter in the area of Camaro Drive and are advising residents to keep their doors locked. Evansville Police are also involved in the search.

News Source : Olivia Pollard

