“Escaped Ohio inmate search” today : Ohio inmate at large as police conduct search efforts

Ohio authorities on the hunt for escaped prisoner today 2023.

Two escaped inmates from Lima, Ohio, have been located in a stolen vehicle in Henderson, Kentucky. One of the suspects, James Lee, was apprehended, but Bradley Gillespie is still at large. Henderson Police have set up a perimeter in the area of Camaro Drive and are advising residents to keep their doors locked. Evansville Police are also involved in the search.

Read Full story : Police actively searching for escaped Ohio inmate /

News Source : Olivia Pollard

Escaped Ohio inmate Police search Fugitive chase Manhunt Ohio Prison escapee pursuit