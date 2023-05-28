Escapee Gillespie remains on the loose, Ohio prison employee suspects on leave

Bradley Gillespie : Ohio prison escapee, Bradley Gillespie, remains at large after hiding in a dumpster

According to state authorities, two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison did so by hiding in a dumpster. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) released details on Friday about the investigation into the escape of Bradley Gillespie and James Lee from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima. Lee was later arrested in a stolen car, while Gillespie, who was convicted of murder in Paulding County, remains on the loose and is considered dangerous. The ODRC has placed four employees, including three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues. A reward of over $20,000 is being offered for information leading to Gillespie’s capture.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

