ESG and AI : “ESG and AI: Insights from 3 CEOs who prioritize work over woke”

The Fortune Global Forum recently assembled two dozen CEOs from diverse companies for a dinner in San Francisco to discuss the opportunities and challenges they face in the year ahead. While most of the conversation was off the record, three CEOs—Laura Alber of Williams-Sonoma, Tom Siebel of C3.ai, and Carl Eschenbach of Workday—provided some noteworthy comments on the economy, A.I., geopolitical challenges, and ESG.

Eschenbach pointed out that despite the anticipation of a recession for the past 14 months, companies are still doing well. While there have been layoffs, they are mainly high-tech centric, and not all companies are doing layoffs. Alber also noted that the economy is still good, and there are opportunities for companies who are innovators and who have a competitive moat.

The conversation then shifted to A.I., which, according to Siebel, is on the tip of every chairman and CEO’s tongue. He emphasized that A.I. is the next big tectonic shift and the first guys at bat are in the first half of the first inning. Eschenbach agreed, stating that A.I. is real and happening.

The CEOs also discussed geopolitical challenges, including diversifying supply chains and the effects of tariffs against Chinese products. Alber noted that they had been diversifying their supply chain for years and brought a lot back to America when the tariffs were imposed. Meanwhile, Siebel stated that it’s scary out there.

Finally, the CEOs touched on the political pushback against ESG. Eschenbach emphasized that they think about how ESG affects their people and customers and that they won’t over-rotate one way or the other. Alber emphasized that their approach to leaving a better footprint has been ingrained in their business for a long time. Siebel, on the other hand, noted that they don’t do woke at C3, they just work, and are involved in some of the largest energy optimization projects on earth.

The dinner was part of the lead-up to the Fortune Global Forum in Abu Dhabi from November 27-29, where attendees can expect to hear more insights from global business leaders.

