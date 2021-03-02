Esmael Mohamed Jibril Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Esmael Mohamed Jibril has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @EstherPassaris: I am deeply saddened by the passing of a brother, a mentor and a friend; Esmael Mohamed Jibril. He was an accomplished entrepreneur with a heart for people. My heartfelt condolences to my sister @AMB_A_Mohammed and the entire family for this loss. May Jibril Rest in Peace.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.