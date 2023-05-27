“Esophageal cancer symptoms”: Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer: Identifying Early Warning Signs

These Terms of Use govern your use of the website, content, and community services offered through www.anandabazar.com, other associated URLs, and all mobile applications and products and services offered by ABP Pvt Ltd. As a user, you agree to access the Site and Mobile Apps, subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out here. ABP Pvt. Ltd., the owner and publisher of www.anandabazar.com, may add to or change or update these Terms of Use from time to time at its own discretion.

It is your responsibility to check these Terms of Use periodically to remain in compliance with these terms. Your use of the Site after any amendment to the Terms of Use shall constitute your acceptance of these terms, and you also agree to be bound by any such changes/revisions.

By using this site, you represent and warrant that you are bound by these Terms of Use and its amendments and that you are more than 18 years of age and otherwise competent to bind yourself into a valid contract as per the Laws of India. In the event you are below the age of 18 years, then it shall be deemed that you are using this site under the guidance and supervision of your natural parent and/or guardian.

These Terms of Use are governed by the Laws of India, and the meaning of words used herein in connection with the use of the said website shall bear the meaning as may be envisaged and interpreted by the Information Technology Act, 2000, and any of its Amendment Acts.

ABP Pvt. LTD. reserves the right to suspend/cancel or discontinue any or all channels, products, or services at any time without notice, make modifications and alterations to any or all of the content, products, and services contained on the site without prior notice. Such changes will be posted to “www.anandabazar.com” for your reference and convenience so as to enable you to understand your responsibility as a user.

ABP Pvt. LTD. reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees from a user in respect of any product, service, or any other aspect of this Site. Such charges of fees may be without any prior intimation at the sole discretion of ABP Pvt. Ltd.

Unless otherwise stated, copyright and all intellectual property rights in all material presented on the site, trademarks, and logos appearing on this site are the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd. Limited, its parent, affiliates, and associates and are protected under applicable Indian laws. You agree not to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP PVT. LTD.; or remove, conceal or obliterate any copyright or other proprietary notice or any credit-line or date-line on other mark or source identifier included on the Site/Service, including without limitation, the size, color, location, or style of all proprietary marks.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. grants you permission to only access and make personal use of the Site, and you agree not to download or modify/alter/change/amend/vary/transform/revise/translate/copy/publish/distribute or otherwise disseminate any content on ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s Site/Service, or any portion of it, except with the express consent of ABP Pvt. Ltd. However, you may print or download extracts from these pages for your personal/individual, non-commercial use only.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. forbids you from any attempts to resell or put to commercial use any part of the Site, any collection and use of any product listings, descriptions, or prices, any derivative use of the Site or its contents, any downloading or copying of account information for the benefit of any other merchant, any renting, leasing, or otherwise transferring rights to the Site/Service, displaying the name, logo, trademark, or other identifier of another person in such a manner as to give the viewer the impression that such other person is a publisher or distributor of the Service on the Site, or any data gathering or extraction tools, or any use of meta tags.

For certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. To register for these services, you have to open an account by completing the registration process by providing us with current, complete, and accurate information as prompted by the applicable registration form. You also will choose a password and a user name. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account and shall be responsible for the security of the connection and/or network that you are using.

As a condition of your use of the Services, you will not use the Services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not use the Services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP PVT. LTD.’s server or the network(s) connected to any ABP PVT. LTD.’s server, or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of any Services. You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Services, other accounts, computer systems, or to any of the Services through hacking, password mining, or any other means.

In conclusion, these Terms of Use set out the guidelines for your use of the Site and Mobile Apps offered by ABP Pvt. Ltd. It is your responsibility to read and comply with these terms to ensure that your use of the Site is legal and does not infringe the rights of ABP Pvt. Ltd. or any third party.

