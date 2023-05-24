“Esquites recipe”: Making Esquites: A Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

Esquites: The Delicious Mexican Street Corn Salad

Esquites is a delicious Mexican street corn salad that brings together all the spicy, toasty, creamy, cheesy, and tangy flavors of Mexican street corn in a warm bowl. This recipe is an ode to sweet, fresh, summer corn, where charred corn and poblano peppers get enveloped in a bright, garlicky dressing made with sour cream, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, cilantro, green onion, lime, and chili powder. It’s a tasty side dish that complements brisket tacos, grilled chicken, or fish tacos perfectly. Sipping on some marg-a-Ree-tas while enjoying this salad is the perfect way to celebrate the flavors of Mexico. Don’t forget to whip up some nostalgic choco tacos or churros for a sweet ending to your Mexican-inspired meal.

Elote vs. Esquites: What’s the Difference?

Mexican street corn or elote, the Spanish word for corn on the cob, is a popular street food in Mexico and the United States. These grilled cobs are slathered with mayonnaise, chili powder, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and a generous squeeze of lime. Sometimes served on a stick, they’re finger-lickin’ good! For those who prefer a less messy option, esquites is a tasty alternative. Sometimes known as elote en vaso (corn on the cob in a cup), esquites is essentially elote in a bowl. This recipe adds sour cream, poblano pepper, scallions, and garlic for a bright, flavorful salad.

The Best Way to Cut Corn off the Cob

Place a wet paper towel underneath a cutting board to prevent it from wiggling around. Place the shucked ear of corn upright, with the pointed end facing up. Carefully slice downwards. If you have a Bundt pan, place the flat end of the corn into the center of the pan and allow the corn kernels to fall into the pan as you slice.

Can You Make Esquites with Frozen Corn?

Esquites is the perfect dish to celebrate gorgeous, juicy summertime corn. However, if you’re in the mood for it during the winter months, frozen corn can be substituted. This recipe calls for 8 ears of corn that yield a little over 6 cups of kernels. Snag 3 (10-ounce) bags from the freezer section, and that should be plenty!

What is a Good Substitute for Cotija Cheese?

If you can’t find Cotija cheese at your local supermarket or Latin foods store, you can still make esquites. Just use crumbled Italian pecorino romano or Greek feta instead.

Can Esquites be Made Ahead?

The beauty of this dish is that it can be served hot, warm, room temperature, or cold. It’s just as good fresh from a ripping hot pan as it is chilled from a picnic cooler. This salad can be made up to 24 hours ahead. For an extra fresh salad, keep the cilantro on the side until serving and finish it with an extra squeeze of lime.

Esquites is a versatile and delicious salad that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re celebrating summer or craving a taste of Mexico, this salad is sure to please your taste buds. So go ahead and try this recipe today and savor the flavors of Mexico in every bite!

