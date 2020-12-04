Esther Cohen Death -Dead – Obituaries: Esther Cohen has Died.

Esther Cohen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“StandWithUs on Twitter: “Greece’s oldest #Holocaust survivor, Esther Cohen has died at age 96. She survived Auschwitz where her family entirely family were murdered. She was just 20 years old at the time. May her memory be a blessing always. ”

Greece's oldest #Holocaust survivor, Esther Cohen has died at age 96. She survived Auschwitz where her family entirely family were murdered. She was just 20 years old at the time. May her memory be a blessing always. 🕯️https://t.co/o7DxsXRb9Y — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) December 4, 2020

Tributes

Greece’s oldest #Holocaust survivor, Esther Cohen, has died at the age of 96, it was reported on Tuesday. At the age of 17, Cohen was transported to the concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau along with other Romaniote pic.twitter.com/2EbY7OUpgR — CHAOUAT RACHEL ANNA (@AnnaChaouat) December 4, 2020

We are very sad to learn that Greece’s oldest Holocaust survivor, Esther Cohen, has passed away. Cohen was only 20 when in 1944 Romaniote Jews of Ioannina were rounded and sent to Auschwitz. Our thoughts & prayers are with her family and friends. Yehi Zichro Baruch. pic.twitter.com/LJY7PKMNIt — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) December 3, 2020

Fallece Esther Cohen, la sobreviviente del #Holocausto más longeva de #Grecia Εsther Cohen, la sobreviviente del Holocausto más longeva de Grecia, murió este miércoles a los 96 años, dijo un representante de la comunidad judía. Nota completa➡️https://t.co/CmyIVwOx3C pic.twitter.com/hWcTp0nYaT — Radio Jai (@fmjai) December 3, 2020

Greece’s oldest #Holocaust survivor, Esther Cohen, has died at the age of 96, it was reported on Tuesday. At the age of 17, Cohen was transported to the concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau along with other Romaniote pic.twitter.com/2EbY7OUpgR — CHAOUAT RACHEL ANNA (@AnnaChaouat) December 4, 2020