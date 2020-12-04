Esther Cohen Death – Dead – Obituaries: Esther Cohen has Died.

By | December 4, 2020
0 Comment

Esther Cohen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“StandWithUs on Twitter: “Greece’s oldest #Holocaust survivor, Esther Cohen has died at age 96. She survived Auschwitz where her family entirely family were murdered. She was just 20 years old at the time. May her memory be a blessing always. ”

