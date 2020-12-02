Esther Cohen Death -Dead – Obituaries: Esther Cohen, the oldest living Greek survivor of Auschwitz has Died –
“Joel S. on Twitter: “Esther Cohen, the oldest living Greek survivor of Auschwitz, has passed away at the age of 96: https://t.co/xorj5KHXTh She once said, “I have no one to see me off when I do die. They left no one; everyone was burned.” May her memory be for a blessing.”
May her memory be for a blessing.
— Joel S. (@jh_swanson) December 1, 2020
