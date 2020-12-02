Esther Cohen Death -Dead – Obituaries: Esther Cohen, the oldest living Greek survivor of Auschwitz has Died –

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

Esther Cohen Death -Dead – Obituaries: Esther Cohen, the oldest living Greek survivor of Auschwitz has Died –

Esther Cohen, the oldest living Greek survivor of Auschwitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Joel S. on Twitter: “Esther Cohen, the oldest living Greek survivor of Auschwitz, has passed away at the age of 96: https://t.co/xorj5KHXTh She once said, “I have no one to see me off when I do die. They left no one; everyone was burned.” May her memory be for a blessing.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.