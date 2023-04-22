Esther Jenner Dead Death – Obituary News Today : Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother, Esther Jenner, Passes Away at the Age of 94

Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother, Esther Jenner, Passes Away at 94 Years Old

Remembering Esther Jenner: An Inspiring Figure and Devoted Mother

On August 29, 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family mourned the loss of Esther Jenner, the mother of Caitlyn Jenner, who passed away at 94 years old. Esther Jenner was a loving and devoted mother who played a significant role in shaping her children’s lives.

Early Life and Family

Esther Jenner was born on July 28, 1927, in Mount Kisco, New York, and grew up in a middle-class family. In 1949, she married William Jenner, the father of Caitlyn and Pam. Despite their divorce in 1985, Esther remained close to her children and was actively involved in their lives.

A Cheerful Demeanor and Positive Attitude

Esther Jenner was a homemaker and raised her children in Tarrytown, New York. She was known for her cheerful demeanor and positive attitude, which she instilled in her children. Caitlyn Jenner has credited her mother with encouraging her to pursue her dreams and supporting her throughout her life.

A Private Person and Devoted Family Member

Despite her family’s public persona, Esther Jenner preferred to live a quiet life away from the spotlight. She rarely appeared on the reality shows that made her family famous and only made a few public appearances throughout her life. She was a private person who valued her family above all else.

Her Legacy Lives On

In her later years, Esther Jenner was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and her health declined rapidly. Her passing marks the end of an era for the Kardashian-Jenner family, but her spirit and legacy will continue to inspire them for generations to come. Her children and grandchildren will remember her as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who played a significant role in shaping their lives.

Rest in peace, Esther Jenner.