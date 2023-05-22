“esthetician for skin care”: Discover the Best Skin Care Routine with the Assistance of an Esthetician

Skin by Danielle Shares Some Products You Should Be Using

Having a skincare routine is essential in keeping your skin healthy and glowing. However, with so many products available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose which ones to use. That’s why we’ve consulted with Danielle, a skincare expert, to share with us some of the products that you should be using to improve your skin’s health and appearance.

Cleanser

One of the most important steps in any skincare routine is cleansing. Danielle recommends using a gentle cleanser that effectively removes dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Look for ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides that help to hydrate and protect the skin’s barrier. Some of Danielle’s favorite cleansers include the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser and the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser.

Exfoliator

Exfoliating is another crucial step in any skincare routine as it helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Danielle recommends using a chemical exfoliant like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) instead of physical exfoliants like scrubs, which can be too harsh on the skin. AHAs like glycolic acid and lactic acid help to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. BHAs like salicylic acid are great for oily and acne-prone skin as they penetrate deep into the pores to unclog them. Danielle’s top picks for chemical exfoliants are the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum.

Moisturizer

Moisturizing is crucial in keeping your skin hydrated, especially if you have dry or dehydrated skin. Danielle recommends using a moisturizer that contains humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which help to attract and retain moisture in the skin. Look for a moisturizer that’s suitable for your skin type, whether it’s oily, dry, or combination. Some of Danielle’s favorite moisturizers include the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream and the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable in any skincare routine as it helps to protect your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging, dark spots, and even skin cancer. Danielle recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Look for a sunscreen that’s lightweight and non-greasy, so it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. Some of Danielle’s top picks for sunscreen are the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 and the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40.

Eye Cream

The skin around our eyes is delicate and prone to fine lines and wrinkles, which is why it’s important to use an eye cream to keep it hydrated and nourished. Danielle recommends using an eye cream that contains ingredients like caffeine or niacinamide, which help to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Look for an eye cream that’s lightweight and absorbs easily into the skin. Some of Danielle’s favorite eye creams include the Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and the Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream.

Conclusion

Using the right skincare products can make a huge difference in the health and appearance of your skin. By incorporating a cleanser, exfoliator, moisturizer, sunscreen, and eye cream into your routine, you can ensure that your skin is getting the care it deserves. Remember to always patch test new products and consult with a dermatologist if you have any concerns or specific skin conditions.

