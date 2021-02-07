Estrella Catalan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : nurse Estrella Catalan has Died.

nurse Estrella Catalan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of nurse Estrella Catalan. Her determination to warn others about Covid and her will to return to work and help colleagues was completely altruistic. @bbclookeast https://t.co/I74QJ9XCPO https://t.co/ERrYGQxRiy https://t.co/Y9X8kpcUkd

