Estrella Catalan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : nurse Estrella Catalan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
nurse Estrella Catalan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of nurse Estrella Catalan. Her determination to warn others about Covid and her will to return to work and help colleagues was completely altruistic. @bbclookeast https://t.co/I74QJ9XCPO https://t.co/ERrYGQxRiy https://t.co/Y9X8kpcUkd
— Nikki Fox BBC (@nikkijfox) February 6, 2021
Nikki Fox BBC @nikkijfox Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of nurse Estrella Catalan. Her determination to warn others about Covid and her will to return to work and help colleagues was completely altruistic.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.