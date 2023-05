Etawah road accident claims 2 lives and leaves 7 injured today 2023.

A speeding bus collided with an auto and two other vehicles in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and seven others being injured.

News Source : theprint.in – ANI

