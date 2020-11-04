Ethan Ardrey Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Ethan Ardrey of Vail AZ has Found Dead.
A vulnerable 13-year-old who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found dead.
According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Ethan Ardrey was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen at 11:50 a.m. near the 13,000 block of Coyote Well Drive in Vail, Ariz., according to a statement posted online on November 4. 2020. by https://kvoa.com
Yesterday the world lost a beautiful young boy. Ethan was such a handsome, well mannered kid. He always had a smile on his face. The Lord has gained a beautiful angel. The family would like to thank all Law Enforcement and all the caring community for helping in the search yesterday. Please give the family time to grieve. If you would like to help in anyway please text 520-275-2269 Nicole.
Kayla Van Soest wrote
Prayers for peace, comfort, and strength for his family.
Pam Bell wrote
Condolences to the family and friends
Martha Pesqueira wrote
My condolences to his family and friends. Prayers for him and his family
Sarah Alvarez wrote
Does anyone know what is suspected? Self inflicted or if the community needs to be on the look out for a perpetrator?
