Ethan Falkowitz Obituary : Honoring the Life of Ethan Falkowitz: A Legacy of Living Fully

Honoring Ethan Falkowitz: A Life Embraced with Passion.

Introduction

Ethan Falkowitz was an adventurous and talented young man who had a passion for exploring new places, trying new things, and creating beautiful music. He was a dedicated student who excelled academically and was accepted into one of the most prestigious universities in the world. However, his life was tragically cut short when he was struck by a car while riding his bike in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Despite the immense sadness that came with losing Ethan, his family and friends chose to celebrate his life and all that he accomplished in his short time on earth.

Early Life and Adventures

Ethan Falkowitz was born on January 9th, 1997, in New York City. From an early age, Ethan was a curious and adventurous child who loved to explore new places and try new things. He was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest and made friends wherever he went. As he grew older, his adventurous spirit only intensified, and he loved to travel and experience different cultures.

Passion for Music and Education

Ethan was not only an adventurous spirit but also an incredibly talented musician. He played the guitar and the piano and had a natural gift for creating beautiful melodies. He was a member of his high school’s jazz band and played in various local bands around New York City. However, Ethan was not only passionate about music but also education. He was a dedicated student who excelled academically and was accepted into the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study computer science.

Legacy and Impact

On December 10th, 2015, Ethan’s life was tragically cut short when he was struck by a car while riding his bike in Cambridge, Massachusetts. However, instead of focusing on their immense sadness, Ethan’s family and friends chose to celebrate his life and all that he accomplished in his short time on earth. They created the Ethan S. Falkowitz Memorial Scholarship to honor his memory and support students who share his passion for music and education. The scholarship has helped numerous students pursue their dreams and is a testament to Ethan’s lasting impact on the world. Additionally, Ethan’s family and friends organized the Ethan Falkowitz Memorial Concert, an annual event that brings together local musicians to celebrate Ethan’s love for music.

Conclusion

Remembering Ethan Falkowitz is a reminder to us all to live life to the fullest and pursue our passions with vigor and determination. Ethan’s spirit lives on through the lives he touched and the legacy he left behind. His memory will continue to inspire and motivate others to live life to the fullest, just as he did. Ethan Falkowitz may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.