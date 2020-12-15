Ethan Goolsby Death -Dead – Obituary : San Antonio native & @USNavy Sailor Ethan Goolsby has Died .

December 15, 2020
0 Comment

San Antonio native & @USNavy Sailor Ethan Goolsby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Senator Ted Cruz @SenTedCruz San Antonio native & @USNavy Sailor Ethan Goolsby’s death is tragic. As a father, I can only imagine the grief the Goolsby family feels in the wake of losing their son. Please join me in praying for the Goolsby family during this difficult time.

