Ethan Goolsby Death -Dead – Obituary : San Antonio native & @USNavy Sailor Ethan Goolsby has Died .
San Antonio native & @USNavy Sailor Ethan Goolsby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
San Antonio native & @USNavy Sailor Ethan Goolsby’s death is tragic. As a father, I can only imagine the grief the Goolsby family feels in the wake of losing their son. Please join me in praying for the Goolsby family during this difficult time. https://t.co/df1iZjap6V
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 14, 2020
