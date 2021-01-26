Ethan Mullins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins, 18, who sustained serious burn wounds after he was electrocuted while flying kites last week in Windvogel has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

