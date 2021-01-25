Ethan Mullins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins has Died .
Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins, 18, who sustained serious burn wounds after he was electrocuted while flying kites last week in Windvogel, has died. https://t.co/60ZSr8J0l0
— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 25, 2021
HeraldLIVE @HeraldPE Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins, 18, who sustained serious burn wounds after he was electrocuted while flying kites last week in Windvogel, has died.
