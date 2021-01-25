Ethan Mullins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins has Died .

Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins, 18, who sustained serious burn wounds after he was electrocuted while flying kites last week in Windvogel, has died. https://t.co/60ZSr8J0l0 — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 25, 2021

