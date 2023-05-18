Etherscan: A Guide to Utilizing Etherscan and Other On-Chain Analysis Tools

Introduction

In the world of blockchain, transparency and immutability are essential pillars that guide the development of new projects. This is why Ethereum, one of the most popular blockchain platforms, has gained so much traction in recent years. Ethereum provides developers with a flexible and customizable environment to create decentralized applications (dApps) that can run on its blockchain. However, as more projects emerge on the Ethereum blockchain, there is a growing need for tools that can help users track and analyze transactions on the network. This is where Etherscan comes in.

What is Etherscan?

Etherscan is a blockchain explorer that allows users to scan and analyze the Ethereum blockchain. It provides real-time data on transactions, addresses, and smart contracts, allowing users to track the movement of Ether (ETH) and other ERC-20 tokens. Etherscan is often referred to as the “Google” of the Ethereum blockchain because of its comprehensive search capabilities.

How to use Etherscan

To use Etherscan, simply go to the website and enter the transaction hash or address you want to search for in the search bar. Etherscan will then display all the relevant information about the transaction or address, including the block number, gas price, and gas limit. Etherscan also provides a graph of the transaction history and a list of related transactions.

Etherscan also allows users to track the performance of smart contracts. By entering the contract address, users can see the contract’s code, balance, and transaction history. Etherscan also provides a list of all the functions that can be called by the contract, making it easy for developers to interact with the contract.

Advanced features of Etherscan

In addition to its basic search capabilities, Etherscan also provides advanced features that can help users analyze the Ethereum blockchain. These include:

1. Token tracker: Etherscan allows users to track the performance of ERC-20 tokens. By entering the contract address of the token, users can see the token’s balance, transaction history, and token holders.

2. Gas tracker: Etherscan provides real-time data on gas prices and gas limits on the Ethereum blockchain. This can be useful for developers who want to optimize their smart contracts to reduce gas costs.

3. Block explorer: Etherscan allows users to explore individual blocks on the Ethereum blockchain. By entering the block number, users can see all the transactions that occurred in that block.

4. API: Etherscan provides an API that developers can use to build applications that interact with the Ethereum blockchain. The API provides real-time data on transactions, addresses, and smart contracts.

Other sites like Etherscan

Although this guide has focused on Etherscan, other sites function much the same. Indeed, Etherscan has several system sites through its Explorer-as-a-Service (EaaS) product, which leverages Etherscan to replicate the site on other blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Its sister site, BscScan, for instance, looks pretty much identical:

1. BscScan: BscScan is a blockchain explorer for the Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. BscScan provides real-time data on transactions, addresses, and smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain.

2. PolygonScan: PolygonScan is a blockchain explorer for Polygon, a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. PolygonScan provides real-time data on transactions, addresses, and smart contracts on the Polygon network.

3. Etherchain: Etherchain is a blockchain explorer for the Ethereum blockchain. It provides real-time data on transactions, addresses, and smart contracts on the Ethereum network.

Conclusion

Etherscan is an essential tool for anyone who wants to track and analyze transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. Its comprehensive search capabilities and advanced features make it easy for users to monitor the movement of Ether and other ERC-20 tokens. While there are other blockchain explorers available, Etherscan’s popularity and reliability make it the go-to platform for many users.

