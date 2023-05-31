“ethical organic egg brands”: Consumer Tool by Cornucopia Directs Eaters to the Most Ethical Organic Egg Brands

How to Choose Ethical and Sustainable Organic Eggs

When you go to the grocery store and buy a carton of eggs, do you know where they come from? Most of the eggs in your grocery store are produced on factory farms, where laying hens are often raised in cages to produce low-cost eggs. However, there is an antidote to this industrial model: organic eggs.

The Importance of Choosing Organic Eggs

The organic seal is the only label on the egg carton backed by federal regulation. This means that the hens that lay these eggs will never be caged, and the production system is free from toxic pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, and genetic engineering.

However, as demand for organic eggs rises, corporations are spending millions to cash in. The result is a supply chain of organic egg “farms” that meet the minimum requirements for organic certification while still using industrial practices. This is why it’s important to know what you’re paying for and choose ethical and sustainable organic eggs.

The Organic Egg Scorecard

The Cornucopia Institute’s Organic Egg Scorecard is a valuable resource for consumers who want to make informed choices. The online scorecard rates more than 150 brands based on a high bar set by the most ethical organic farmers. A print version of the scorecard is currently being shared with co-ops and independent retailers throughout the country.

The scorecard is the result of two years of rigorous investigation into the organic egg marketplace. Top-rated producers (4s and 5s on Cornucopia’s scorecard) go beyond organic certification requirements to give customers what they expect when they purchase organic products. The hens on these farms spend a significant amount of time in outdoor spaces and can forage for an enriched diet. Organic feed is often sourced locally, and regenerative organic farming practices are more commonly used.

Investing in a Vital Alternative to the Conventional Food System

As a nonprofit watchdog, Cornucopia comprehensively tracks the organic marketplace, along with the policy that shapes it. Its tools help shoppers sort through confusing labels and marketing claims to make confident purchases and invest in a vital alternative to the conventional food system.

Rising prices in the egg case underscore the importance of knowing what you’re paying for. By choosing ethical and sustainable organic eggs, you support farmers who are committed to raising hens in a humane and environmentally responsible way. You also invest in your health by choosing eggs that are free from harmful chemicals and additives.

About The Cornucopia Institute

The Cornucopia Institute uncovers the truth behind organic food and advocates for an organic label you can trust. To receive future press releases from The Cornucopia Institute, contact us here. Contact: Rebecca Shimp Martin at [email protected].

Don’t be fooled by clever packaging. Choose ethical and sustainable organic eggs by using the Organic Egg Scorecard and supporting farmers who are committed to raising hens in a humane and environmentally responsible way.

Ethical egg brands Organic egg producers Sustainable egg farming Humane egg production Animal welfare in egg farming

News Source : PRNewswire

Source Link :Cornucopia’s consumer tool points eaters to the most ethical organic egg brands/