“ethical organic eggs”: Cornucopia’s Tool Helps Consumers Find the Most Ethical Organic Egg Brands

The Importance of Ethical Organic Egg Brands

In today’s world, where factory farming has become the norm, it is essential to know what you are consuming. The same goes for eggs, which are a staple in most households. However, most eggs sold in grocery stores come from factory farms. To help consumers make informed decisions, the Cornucopia Institute has updated its Organic Egg Scorecard, which rates over 150 brands based on the most ethical organic farming practices.

Why Organic Eggs are Important

Organic eggs are a better alternative to conventional eggs produced in factory farms, where hens are raised in cages to produce low-cost eggs. Organic certification ensures that hens are never caged, and the production system is free from toxic pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, and genetic engineering. Organic eggs are more expensive, but they are worth the price for their health benefits and animal welfare.

Corporate Influence in Organic Egg Production

As demand for organic eggs increases, corporations are spending millions to cash in on the trend. However, not all organic eggs are created equal. Some organic egg “farms” meet the minimum requirements for organic certification but still use industrial practices. Therefore, it is crucial to know which brands are truly ethical and transparent in their organic egg production.

Cornucopia’s Organic Egg Scorecard

Cornucopia’s Organic Egg Scorecard is the most comprehensive resource for consumers to know which brands are ethical and transparent in their organic egg production. The scorecard rates brands on a high bar set by the most ethical organic farmers. Top-rated producers (4s and 5s on the scorecard) go beyond organic certification requirements to give customers what they expect when they purchase organic products. They provide outdoor spaces for hens to spend a significant amount of time and forage for an enriched diet. They source organic feed locally and use regenerative organic farming practices more commonly.

Cornucopia’s Advocacy for Organic Label Transparency

Cornucopia is a nonprofit watchdog that comprehensively tracks the organic marketplace and the policies that shape it. Its tools help shoppers sort through confusing labels and marketing claims to make confident purchases and invest in a vital alternative to the conventional food system. Cornucopia advocates for an organic label that consumers can trust and promotes ethical organic farming practices.

Conclusion

The Cornucopia Institute’s Organic Egg Scorecard is an essential resource for consumers to make informed decisions about the eggs they purchase. By supporting ethical organic egg brands, consumers can ensure their health and animal welfare while promoting regenerative organic farming practices. Cornucopia’s advocacy for organic label transparency is crucial for consumers to trust the products they buy and invest in a sustainable food system.

News Source : markets.businessinsider.com

Source Link :Cornucopia’s consumer tool points eaters to the most ethical organic egg brands/