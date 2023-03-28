“Ethiopian composer and pianist Emahoy Guèbrou dies at 99.”

At 99 years old, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, a nun, composer and pianist from Ethiopia, has passed away. She used her musical earnings to raise funds for Ethiopian children orphaned as a result of the war. Her Music Foundation was also established to offer assistance to underprivileged children wishing to study music.

Emahoy was born in Addis Ababa in 1923 and grew up in a prominent family. At a young age, she developed an interest in music and started playing the piano. Later, she traveled to Switzerland to study music and continued her studies in Jerusalem. During this time, she began to compose music that reflected her Ethiopian heritage.

After returning to Ethiopia, Emahoy became a nun and continued to pursue her musical career. She composed many pieces that combined classical Western music with traditional Ethiopian melodies.

Emahoy’s music gained international recognition, and she performed in many concerts around the world. She used the money earned from her music to establish a foundation to help children in Ethiopia who were affected by the war. Her foundation provided shelter, education, and health care for these children.

Emahoy’s legacy will always be remembered for her philanthropic spirit and her groundbreaking music. Her love for Ethiopia and its people was reflected in her compositions, which blended both Western and Ethiopian musical traditions. Her dedication to raising aid for orphaned children in her country has set an example for future generations to follow.

In a world where violence and conflicts continue to plague many countries, Emahoy’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of children in need were a beacon of hope. Her music touched the hearts and souls of many people, and her selfless acts of kindness will continue to inspire many generations to come. Emahoy’s passing is a great loss to the world of music, but her spirit lives on through her philanthropic work and the legacy she leaves behind.

Source : @AddisPowerhouse



