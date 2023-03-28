Ethiopian nun and composer Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou dies at 99.

At the age of 99, Ethiopian nun, pianist, and composer Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou has passed away. During her lifetime, she created over 150 unique musical compositions designed for a range of ensembles including opera, chamber ensembles, and piano and organ pieces.

Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, a renowned Ethiopian nun, pianist and composer has passed away at the age of 99, leaving behind a legacy of musical inspiration and creative accomplishment that will endure for generations to come.

Throughout her lengthy and accomplished career, Guèbrou composed an astonishing 150-plus original works of music for a range of instrumentations, including piano, organ, opera, and chamber ensembles. Her work has been lauded for its unique blend of traditional Ethiopian melodies, European classical music elements, and a touch of jazz and blues, all crafted with a deep spiritual sensibility and a keen awareness of the human condition.

Born in 1923 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Guèbrou was adopted by French missionaries when she was only six years old. It was through their guidance and her own innate musical talent that she discovered her love of the piano and began to develop her own distinctive style.

As she matured, Guèbrou’s reputation as a composer and performer continued to grow, earning her international acclaim and numerous honors, including a prestigious Prince Claus Award in 2008. She also became a respected figure within the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, and her works were often performed in religious settings and celebrations.

Guèbrou’s legacy will undoubtedly be felt for many years to come. She inspired countless musicians and composers with her innovative approach to blending diverse musical elements and cultural traditions, and her commitment to her craft and her faith served as a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication.

As news of her passing spread, social media platforms were flooded with tributes and remembrances from fans, fellow musicians, and admirers of her work. Many expressed their gratitude for the gifts of beauty and inspiration she had shared with the world, and vowed to continue spreading her message of hope through music for generations to come.

Although Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou may no longer be with us, her music and her spirit will continue to enrich our lives and move our souls for many years to come. She will forever be remembered as a true musical pioneer, a spiritual leader, and a beloved member of the global creative community.

Source : @EthioTube



