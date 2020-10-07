Eugene Cernan Death – Dead : Eugene A. Cernan Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

Eugene Cernan Death – Dead : Eugene A. Cernan Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Eugene A. Cernan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

“Classic Pics on Twitter: “Eugene A. Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has passed away. He’s pictured here on that mission, 1972. Rest in peace. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.