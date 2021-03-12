Eugene Hughes Obituary : We mourn the loss of former and 12th @NAU President Eugene M. Hughes. We have lost a great leader, champion and member of the Lu…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We mourn the loss of former and 12th @NAU President Eugene M. Hughes. We have lost a great leader, champion and member of the Lumberjack family. His contributions from decades of service to NAU built the foundation we enjoy today. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.



