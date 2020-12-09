Eugene Kennedy Death -Dead – Obituary : Former ABA Spur Eugene ‘Goo’ Kennedy has Died .

Former ABA Spur Eugene ‘Goo’ Kennedy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

JeffGSpursZone @JeffGSpursZone An OG member of the Spurs has passed away, Spurs fans…. Former ABA Spur Eugene ‘Goo’ Kennedy passes away

