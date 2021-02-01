Eugene Marsh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eugene Marsh has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Eugene Marsh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We mourn the loss of Eugene Marsh who touched everyone he met. It was my honor to serve as the chair of his doctoral dissertation committee and work with this truly amazing person. We will miss him! @mgcjusa @ClarkeHolmes16 https://t.co/Da710BnmUS
— Sharon Sherman (@sharonjsherman) February 1, 2021
